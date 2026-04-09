Photo: 'Breaking Bad' duo Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston drop exciting news for fans

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have joined hands for yet another exciting reveal.

As fans will be aware, Dos Hombres, co-founded by the Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

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Now, PEOPLE Magazine has reported that the brand is launching two tequilas by the names of Blanco and Reposado.

This new product launch is being accompanied with a fresh brand’s design.

Sharing the inspiration behind this product introduction, the 70-year-old told the outlet, “We’ve always been drawn to agave as a whole, not just one expression of it.”

“Mezcal will always be our foundation, but tequila offered us a different way to explore that same craftsmanship. Something a bit brighter and more immediately familiar to people. It felt like a natural evolution of the brand.”

Reportedly, to ensure the new line met their standards, the brand in discussion partnered with the Tequilera Tap Distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco.

Working alongside maestro tequilero Julio Cova, they aimed to create a spirit that honors traditional craftsmanship while offering a "brighter" profile.

The 46-year-old chimed in to express his admiration for tequila and claimed that he has been a fan “way too long to admit publicly.”

“I definitely had my fair share of tequila in my younger days, but I didn’t really appreciate it until later. Now I’m much more into sipping and actually tasting it,” he said before moving to a new topic.