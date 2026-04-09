Nancy Guthrie mystery sparks tough questions for FBI
In the Nancy Guthrie case, so far, no suspect has been arrested, which raises questions about the investigation
Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI special agent who has been following Nancy Guthrie since the get-go, is expressing anger over his former employer.
In a tweet on X, she calls out the government agency for its stunning lack of urgency in a case that has gripped the country.
"Yes, I am disappointed that the FBI does not change their billboards to feature Porch Guy," she pens, adding there are yet to be enhanced images shared by the Quantico – FBI's headquarters.
"Yes, it is disappointing we have seen none of the enhanced imagery from Quantico concerning the video and photos of Porch Guy," Coffinader claims.
Summing up her criticisms, she adds, "I will never understand why the FBI has not taken these measures."
However, that is not the end of it
Coffinader recently interviewed legendary FBI profiler Gregg McCrary on her YouTube channel.
In his expert opinion, he decoded several theories floated around the disappearance of Guthrie.
At first, the botched burglary, for this, McCrary adds, the evidence doesn't add up because burglars often avoid confrontation, and in Guthrie's case, the suspect was, in his words, lingering for 40 minutes in her home.
Then what about a ransom plot?
McCrary explains that there are indications supporting the theory. However, sending ransom notes demanding payment in bitcoin gives an impression of courting attention rather than just cash.
Guthrie went missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. So far, no suspect has been arrested yet.
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