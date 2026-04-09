‘The Boys’ star sparks Voldemort vibes with bizarre Season 5 power

'The Boys' star's shocking powers spark 'Harry Potter' memories

The Boys has a reputation for knocking its viewers' socks off. However, what unfolded in episode 2 of season 5 prompted fans to scream about having 'Voldemort vibes' – a supervillain from the Harry Potter universe.



But how?

Advertisement

It deals with Ashley Barrett's bizarre new power after she injected herself with a Compound V formula in season 4.

In the last season, the ever-fearful secretary, in a moment of desperation, shot up inside of her the 'supe-making' juice to escape the purge by the Homelander.

As shown in season 4, the swift reaction of Compound V led her to lurch in pain, turning her bald to expand.

Yet, her powers remain unclear until season 5, episode 2, when, as the Vice President of the United States, she sat in the car alone and removed her wig, only to get viewers to know she had telepathic powers, but the voices inside her came from a second face on the back of her head.

Ashley Barrett''s creepy superpower

This so-called superpower is eerily similar to what Professor Quirrell had in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Now, the series' showrunner, Eric Kripke, was asked whether he had drawn inspiration from the beloved franchise.

"No. I mean, when I was speaking with Stephan Fleet, our visual effects supervisor, we were trying to figure out, 'How the hell do we do this?' the filmmaker tells Variety.

Kripke, though, adds that the team does go over Harry Potter lore, but ruled out that it was the inspiration for Ashley's power.

"We started looking at some of the 'Harry Potter' stuff, but it was not inspiration in the writers’ room. It was more like, how do we give her the grossest possible power?"

The Boys season 5 is streaming on Prime Video.