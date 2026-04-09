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Britt McHenry & Dianna Russini 'fight' over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again

The rumors of a fight between Britt McHenry and Dianna Russini resurfaced after the latter's photos with Mike Vrabel were published

By The News Digital
Published April 09, 2026
Britt McHenry &amp; Dianna Russini &apos;fight&apos; over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again

Photos published this week showing New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona, have sparked widespread speculation about an inappropriate relationship.

However, in a statement issued to the media, Russini said, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Britt McHenry & Dianna Russini fight over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again
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Mike Vrabel said the interaction was “completely innocent” and “laughable” to suggest otherwise.

Russini's employer, The Athletic, also defended her, calling the photos “misleading” and lacking context.

Britt McHenry & Dianna Russini fight over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again

As the controversy continues, unverified rumors from more than a decade ago involving Russini and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry have resurfaced online. 

Those claims alleged the two women clashed while both were covering the Washington Redskins and were romantically linked to then-assistant coach Sean McVay. 

Britt McHenry & Dianna Russini fight over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again

Neither woman has ever publicly confirmed the old story.

Britt McHenry & Dianna Russini fight over Sean McVay: Old rumors explode again

Sean Patrick McVay is the head coach for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. He became the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era when he was hired by the Rams in 2017 at the age of 30 years and 353 days.

Sean McVay
Sean McVay


The News Digital
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