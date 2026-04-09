Dianna Russini returns 'without addressing the elephant in the room'

Dianna Russini sparked angry reactions from social media followers after she shared a post on her X account without addressing what they called "the elephant in the room", referring to her photos with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Taking to X on Thursday, the reporter shared a link to her NFL story in The New York Times.

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"Bold of you to tweet without addressing the elephant in the room," said a user in the replies, alluding to the NFL reporter's photos with Vrabel.

Photos obtained by Page Six appear to show Mike Vrabel and the New York Times’ top NFL reporter holding hands and hugging at a luxurious hotel.

Commenting on her X post one user said, "Did you inform your husband he was getting replaced as well?"





Vrabel and Dianna Russini were spotted two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, a boutique resort set against the breathtaking Brins Mesa mountain range.

Mike Vrabel with his wife Jen Vrabel

Citing sources, the outlet reported that the pair, both married to other people, had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub.

Dianna Russini with husband Kevin Goldschmidt

Russini is married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt. They tied the knot in 2020 and have two children.

Mike Vrabel and wife Jen Vrabel reportedly met as student athletes at Ohio State University and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2024. They have two sons, one of whom, Tyler, briefly played for the Atlanta Falcons, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to the media, Russini said, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Mike Vrabel said the interaction was “completely innocent” and “laughable” to suggest otherwise.

Russini's employer, The Athletic, also defended her, calling the photos “misleading” and lacking context.