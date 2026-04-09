Justin Timberlake 'seethes over' Britney Spears' plans for brutal revenge after decades

Justin Timberlake’s pride is already bruised since he learnt about the forthcoming biopic of his former partner, Britney Spears.

An insider told Radar Online that Timberlake has been humbled in a painful way, as Spears’ upcoming film will reveal how he cheated on him during their high-profile relationship.

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For those unaware, the renowned American singer-songwriter and actor and the Princess of Pop were in a romantic relationship from 1999 to 2002. The same year they parted ways, he released a song titled Cry Me a River, which is believed to be about Spears’s cheating.

However, after staying silent for decades, she released her memoir in 2023 titled, The Woman in Me, wherein she claimed to be pregnant with Timberlake’s kid but had an abortion because he was not ready to be a father.

Now that Spears is preparing to drop her biopic, the former group member of NSYNC is afraid of his reputation and the backlash he will have to face, as he will be presented as a villain in her story.

The insider stated, "Justin continues to be annoyed with being painted as the villain in Britney's book and [she] plans to paint him that way in the musical biopic.”

Per the source, Timberlake cannot sue the Circus songstress because she “told the truth in her book.” However, stating the truth does not “mean he wants his name dragged through the mud in every multiplex on the planet.”

"He's using soft power to let people know he's displeased and thinks any project covering Britney's love life is a low-class product. The problem is that people do want to see this story and hear Britney's music in the context of a biopic,” they explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Spears has taken Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked, on board, but her story is still in the early stage of production.

Bosses at Universal Pictures is “willing to spend millions to tell her story – and Britney's love life goes hand in hand with the story of her music and her fame. There's no getting around that.”

“Justin is seething over this, but despite what Britney is going through right now, her movie is moving forward patiently and methodically, just like her book came together,” said the source, referring to her recent DUI arrest.

"Justin can throw a million tantrums, but he can't stop Britney from telling the world about her real-life experiences and sharing how they inspired her music,” concluded the insider.

It is important to mention that Britney Spears was taken into custody for driving under influence (DUI) in Southern California on March 4, 2026. Her high-speed driving and erratic behavior led to her booking at Ventura County Jail before her release on March 5, 2026.