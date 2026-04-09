Kelsea Ballerini still have feelings for Chase Stokes after breakup?

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes still have "mixed emotions" about each other despite their breakup.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to US Weekly that the Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker and the Valiant One actor are “both still healing” after their breakup.

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"Kelsea and Chase kept their distance and did not interact at the Fashion Trust Awards last night. They knew each other were going to be there but stayed on opposite sides of the room," explained the source.

"There’s lingering hurt, but also love, making the situation complicated for both of them. Both are feeling mixed emotions about seeing each other," the confidant added.

Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that Kelsea and Chase "still love each other" despite their split.

The source further claimed that the two are "not dating right now," but they still have "lingering feelings for each other."

"They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on," said Kelsea.

"They just want to be happy though. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment," he added.



For those unversed, Kelsea parted ways with Chase in September 2025, after three years of dating.