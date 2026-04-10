'Project Hail Mary' beat hit space movie at box office: Here's which film

'Project Hail Mary' overtakes 'The Martian' at the domestic box office

Project Hail Mary marked a top hit for Ryan Gosling, who played Ryland Grace, as the sci-fi drama is rocking the box office, leaving the observers stunned



Now, the film's domestic box office has crossed $228.5 million in just 20 days.

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These numbers, along with glowing reviews, have overtaken a sci-fi hit movie.

The 2015's Martian.

It was Matt Damon, a legendary hit space movie, which raked in $228.4 million domestically.

Back to Project Hail Mary, a surprising blockbuster that opened with a whopping $80.5 million.

However, The Martian's worldwide total is $630.2 million. With a global haul of over $400 million, it remains to be seen whether Project Hail Mary will beat the epic space-survival movie in this regard.

On the other hand, Sandra Hüller, who plays Eva Stratt in the film, has been grabbing attention for a tattoo on her neck.

But according to the movie's directors, the ink has a specific meaning of what happened to her on Earth.

"One of the things that we kept trying to cram into the movie and just didn't stick was this idea that after Grace went off to space, people did not cooperate," Lord previously told Collider.

He continued, "The governments turned on [Eva] and dragged her before a criminal court and sent her to prison. And she has a tattoo — this came from Andy [Weir], his idea — so she has a tattoo that says, 'I've been in French prison for life.'"

Chris Miller, co-director of Project Hail Mary, added, "She has a little tattoo that has a 'V' with a line through it — meaning 'V' as in 'life' and then the line meaning 'without parole'.

Project Hail Mary is running in theatres.