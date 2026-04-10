Photo: Patrick Ball recalls challenging times before landing 'The Pitt' gig

Patrick Ball has shared how The Pitt gig, in which he plays Dr. David Pittman, a central character in the high-stakes world of a modern Pittsburgh hospital, changed his life.

Reportedly, while studying at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and at the Yale School of Drama, the actor had racked up a sum of $80,000 in student loans.

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In a new chat with Cultured magazine, the actor recalled the troublesome time saying that right before landing The Pitt gig, he feared he was going to "die" in debt because of these loans.

Reflecting on the "profound" life change that came with his role, he shared, "I paid off my student loans like three months into The Pitt."

"And that was a really profound moment ‘cause I thought I was gonna die with it. It’s a huge burden to carry, and a lot of people carry it."

The actor even admitted that the debt had become a "really heavy thing to live with," and it eventually started bleeding into his personal life.

He continued, "I was $80,000 in debt and I had been through a series of failed relationships where my financial insecurity was a real problem."

"I had just thought that was going to be my life forever, and that is a really heavy thing to live with."

"Paying off those student loans and getting back to zero, I remember being like, Man, if this show works, great."

"If it doesn’t work, they can’t take that away from me. I am out of debt. No take-backsies on that," the actor concluded.