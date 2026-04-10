Photo: Jennie Garth reacts to rumours about her, Jason Priestly's off camera love affair

Jennie Garth was rumoured to be dating her 90210 costar Jason Priestly.

In a new confessional with PEOPLE Magazine, Jennie Garth discussed whether she shared any off-screen kisses with Jason Priestly.

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However, she denied such speculations claiming that the duo kept things strictly professional on and off the set of the hit 90s show.

“Did I ever make out with Jason in real life? No, I did not,” the actress clarified.

“He and I, we’re very close. We’re like brother and sister. So much love for one another, but no, we kept it to Brandon and Kelly,” she added.

Meanwhile, she confessed to falling head over heels for Luke Perry in her memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention.

She penned of their passionate romance, "When Kelly was falling for Dylan, I was falling for Luke.”

Reflecting on the connection, she shared, "I do think he was my first true love."

Garth concluding by saying, "Now looking back, I'm like, 'You were just like every other girl in the world.' Everyone imagined him as their first true love."