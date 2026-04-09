Photo: Nicole Kidman 'embraces independence' as she navigates new chapter of life post Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman reportedly welcomed the evolved version of herslef with open arms post Keith Urban divorce.

The actress has been moving on from her long running marriage by leaning into latest career projects and has been positive about finding love again.

Advertisement

Amid this, a report from PEOPLE Magazine has resurfaced which highlighted how the actress has remained upbeat mindset as she navigates her first year of independence.

“She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year,” an insider mentioned.

Speaking of her upcoming work, the insiders claimed that Kidman's schedule is completely jam packed for 2026 since her Practical Magic sequel is expected to release in September.

Moreover, she will appear in season three of Lioness with Zoe Saldaña, Margo’s Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning, and Scarpetta with Jamie Lee Curtis. A third season of her hit HBO Max series Big Little Lies is also said to be in development.

The insider added that the Spellbound actress has been “looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up.”

Despite her global fame, Kidman is keeping her feet firmly on the ground by prioritizing her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.

“Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls," the source added noting, "She loves family time.”

The insider remarked in conclusion, “They’re all settling back in to their routine. Things have been calm.”