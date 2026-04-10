Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans leak despite strict privacy move

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans leak despite strict privacy rule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be preparing for a lavish wedding in the upcoming summer.

As per a recent report by DailyMail, the 'Life of a Showgirl' artist and the NFL star are expected to tie the knot on July 3 in New York City.

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In order to keep the details of their wedding private, a source claimed that Travis and Taylor's guests were required to RSVP with a signed non-disclosure agreement when save-the-date invitations were sent out.

Even after the protocol, the information about their plans had leaked, which has left the 'Opalite' singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “disappointed.” However, they are not planning to take any legal action.

The exact venue for the nuptials has not been disclosed, but the wedding will reportedly take place at a large arena or museum-style location.

Fans had previously speculated that the ceremony might be held at Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis first began dating in the summer of 2023 and made their romance public in September 2023.

Back in August, Travis proposed to Taylor and announced their engagement via social media.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned their joint post.