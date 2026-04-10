Abbas Araghchi says US would be 'dumb' to let Israel undermine ceasefire amid Lebanon violence

Abbas Araghchi has warned that it would be “dumb” for the United States to allow Israel to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts, as tensions grow over whether a regional ceasefire applies to Lebanon.

Speaking on social media, Araghchi suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have political motives for continuing military operations, noting his corruption trial is due to resume soon.

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“A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing,” Araghchi wrote.

“If the US wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it,” he said.

The comments come amid a fragile ceasefire agreed earlier this week between Iran and the United States, with disagreement emerging over whether Lebanon is included in the deal.

US Vice President JD Vance used similar language, warning against allowing the truce to collapse.

“We think that would be dumb, but that’s their choice,” he said.

Despite US claims that Israel has agreed to scale back operations, air strikes in Lebanon have continued, with reports of more than 300 deaths in recent days. Israeli forces have also issued new evacuation orders in parts of Beirut.

Iranian officials have warned they may respond militarily or restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz if the ceasefire is not upheld across the region.