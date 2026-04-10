Why King Charles' anniversary with Queen Camilla turned bittersweet

King Charles was hit by the loss of a close confidant, which overshadowed his 21st wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla.

As reported by Radaronline.com, the king is grieving the death of Richard "Alec" Cobbe, who passed away at the age of 81 at the end of March.

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The Irish designer had been a longtime friend of Charles. He had contributed to several royal artwork projects over the past decades.

Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary falls on April 9.

A palace insider told the outlet, "This was meant to be a quietly meaningful milestone for the King and Queen, but the timing of Alec's passing has inevitably cast a shadow over it. He wasn't just a professional collaborator – he was someone the King had known and trusted for many years, and that kind of loss is deeply felt.

"In a way, the grief has ruined what should have been a time of joy for Charles."

A second insider revealed, "Alec played a unique role in the King's creative world. He wasn't just contributing pieces – he was helping shape the tone and aesthetic of events that were deeply personal to Charles. Losing someone like that leaves a real gap, especially at a time that would otherwise be celebratory."

Back in February, Richard was honored as Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles.