Mojtaba Khamenei warns 'our hands are on the trigger' amid fragile ceasefire with US, Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei has claimed Iran achieved a “final victory” in its war with the United States and Israel, saying Tehran “astonished the world” during the conflict.

In a statement broadcast on television, Khamenei marked 40 days since the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike at the start of the war.

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Khamenei said Iran had not sought conflict but was defending its rights.

“We will certainly not leave the criminal aggressors who attacked our country unpunished,” he said.

He added that Iran would “demand compensation for all damages, as well as the blood of the martyrs and the wounded”.

His comments come as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US, brokered by Pakistan, remains fragile.

The agreement includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, a key route for global energy supplies.

Khamenei signalled a shift in strategy, saying Iran would move into a “new phase” without providing details.

He also warned that Tehran was ready to respond if the truce collapsed. “Our hands are on the trigger,” he said.

The ceasefire has been further strained by Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, which reportedly killed hundreds and raised questions about whether the country is covered by the agreement.

Talks between US and Iranian officials are expected to take place in Pakistan in the coming days as efforts continue to secure a longer-term peace.