Snowbirds continue Florida trips despite travel shift as others avoid US amid economic tensions

Canadian snowbirds are increasingly divided over whether to continue travelling to Florida, as shifting economic and political tensions reshape winter travel patterns.

According to CNN, while some travellers are choosing alternative destinations such as Mexico, Costa Rica and Europe, others remain loyal to Florida, citing familiarity and a strong sense of community.

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Despite that continued interest, travel patterns are changing and airlines have adjusted routes, with Air Canada excluding some US destinations from its latest winter schedule changes.

The impact is already being felt across Florida’s tourism sector with hotels that traditionally cater to Canadian visitors are reporting fewer bookings and a noticeable shift in demand.

Richard’s Motel in Hollywood, Florida, long known as a popular destination for French Canadian travellers, has seen a change in recent months.

Owner Richard Clavet has built a reputation for welcoming Quebec visitors, even naming the courtyard the Parc de l’Amitie, or Friendship Park.

However, according to CNN, business conditions have shifted sharply. February 2025 saw strong occupancy, but bookings declined after tariffs were introduced in March.