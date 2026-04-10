Snowbirds continue Florida trips despite travel shift as others avoid US amid economic tensions
The impact is already being felt across Florida’s tourism sector with hotels that cater to Canadian visitors reporting fewer booking
Canadian snowbirds are increasingly divided over whether to continue travelling to Florida, as shifting economic and political tensions reshape winter travel patterns.
According to CNN, while some travellers are choosing alternative destinations such as Mexico, Costa Rica and Europe, others remain loyal to Florida, citing familiarity and a strong sense of community.
Despite that continued interest, travel patterns are changing and airlines have adjusted routes, with Air Canada excluding some US destinations from its latest winter schedule changes.
The impact is already being felt across Florida’s tourism sector with hotels that traditionally cater to Canadian visitors are reporting fewer bookings and a noticeable shift in demand.
Richard’s Motel in Hollywood, Florida, long known as a popular destination for French Canadian travellers, has seen a change in recent months.
Owner Richard Clavet has built a reputation for welcoming Quebec visitors, even naming the courtyard the Parc de l’Amitie, or Friendship Park.
However, according to CNN, business conditions have shifted sharply. February 2025 saw strong occupancy, but bookings declined after tariffs were introduced in March.
-
Sobeys cheese recall: multiple products pulled due to possible listeria contamination
-
USPS stamp price hike proposed as first-class mail could rise to 82 cents amid financial crisis
-
Detection dog at Toronto airport uncovers large stash of undeclared meat in passenger luggage
-
Doug Ford says he will work with any federal government, as Liberals near majority
-
Candace Owens targeted as Trump attacks former allies over Iran war
-
Artemis II splashdown time set as NASA prepares for high-speed return and recovery mission
-
Melania Trump denies Epstein ties, says contact with him and Ghislaine Maxwell was only ‘casual’
-
Abbas Araghchi says US would be 'dumb' to let Israel undermine ceasefire amid Lebanon violence