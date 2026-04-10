Meryl Streep addresses Hollywood's treatment of women over 50

Meryl Streep is honored to lead the big screen as she is just a few months away from turning 77.

The Oscar winning actress talked about the rarity of leading a film in her 70s at the press conference in Japan for her new movie, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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"I do think that there's something in this one that's unusual, because you don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any movie or under any circumstance," she said laughingly, in a video by The Associated Press.

"So I'm happy to represent, you know?" she noted.

For those unversed, Meryl is reprising her role as Miranda Priestly in the second installment of the iconic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada. Other notable actresses starring in the film are Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.

Meryl continued, "Often women over 50, I'd say, disappear into the woodwork. Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture."

"So it's fun to see this person who is credibly placed in the world and having that influence," she added.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is all set to hit theaters on May 2.