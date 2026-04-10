Detection dog at Toronto airport uncovers large stash of undeclared meat in passenger luggage
The undeclared items included beef and chicken, which were seized by officers
A detection dog at Toronto Pearson International Airport has uncovered more than 40 kilograms of undeclared meat in a traveler's luggage, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
The agency said the dog, named Moby, made the discovery on 27 March after a passenger arrived in Canada from Nigeria.
The undeclared items included beef and chicken, which were seized by officers. The traveller was issued a $1,300 fine.
CBSA shared details of the incident on social media, highlighting the role of detector dogs in identifying prohibited goods entering the country.
Officials are reminding travellers to “be aware and declare” all food, plant and animal products when entering Canada. These include meat, dairy, seafood, fruits, vegetables, seeds and other organic materials.
Failure to declare such items can result in penalties of up to $1,300 or further legal action. Undeclared goods may also be confiscated and destroyed.
“Travellers may also be held responsible for any costs related to the disposal, quarantine, treatment or removal of these items from Canada,” CBSA said on its website.
“(They) may not realize the hazards associated with food, plant and animal products. These products may carry invasive species and diseases and may cause risks to Canada’s food supply, economy, environment and our health,” they said.
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