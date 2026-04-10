Doug Ford says he will work with any federal government, as Liberals near majority

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is prepared to work with any federal government, as the Liberals under Mark Carney move closer to a potential majority following upcoming byelections.

Speaking to reporters in North Bay, Ontario: “I don’t look at political stripes, and I don’t give two hoots. I’ll work with anyone.”

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Ford said his government has been working closely with the current federal Liberals and pointed to recent joint initiatives, including a housing plan aimed at lowering development charges and cutting HST on new homes.

“If it’s a federal government of any political stripe, I will work with them. And it so happens to be Prime Minister Carney, we’re working extremely, extremely well.”

The Liberals, currently in a minority position, could secure a majority with strong results in three byelections scheduled for April 13.

The party needs just one additional seat to reach that threshold, following recent floor crossings.

Ford acknowledged that some of those seat changes came through MPs switching parties but said “that’s the system we have” and noted those politicians will ultimately face voters.

“As long as he works with the province of Ontario and supports us, that’s all that matters,” Ford said.

“And so far, we’ve been working very well together. Sure, we may agree to disagree the odd time, but at the end of the day, we’ve done phenomenal work together in supporting the people of Ontario jointly”, he added.