Meghan Trainor breaks silence over backlash for welcoming baby via surrogate

Meghan Trainor is clapping back at critism over welcoming her baby via surrogate.

Months after welcoming her third child, Mikey Moon, via surrogacy, the All About that Bass singer shed light on her motherhood journey.

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The newly minted mom confessed that she infact was nervous about the backlash she would recieve a fear stemmed to the online criticism she faced after her 60-pound weight loss.

“I didn't look [at the comments],” the Grammy winner revealed at the recent appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast.

"I knew fully—because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself—so I was like, ‘Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this. And it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry.”

The doting mom said she does not want people to attack her daughter for the way she entered this world.

“I want my daughter to come to this world and not everyone attack her for the way she got here. All of that went through my head. But my team was with me, my therapist was with me, everyone was so supportive. My husband was like, ‘Everyone can suck our ass.'"

Explaining her reason to choose the path of surrogacy, Meghan shared, “[We had] heartbreaking, big decision making to do and I was struggling with my health and almost towards an autoimmune disease. So there's so many conversations back and forth. Then we were like, the safest way is to do it through a surrogate.”

Meghan is also mom to sons Riley, five, and Barry. She shares all her kids with her husband Daryl Sabara.