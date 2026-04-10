Candace Owens targeted as Trump attacks former allies over Iran war

US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised several media figures, including Candace Owens, in a strongly worded post on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump lashed out at commentators who had previously supported him but have recently questioned his stance on escalating tensions with Iran and ceasefire negotiations.

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He described them as “low IQ” and dismissed their platforms as “third-rate podcasts.” The criticism also targeted Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones.

The backlash follows Trump’s recent announcement that Iran had agreed to a ceasefire deal, a development that has prompted criticism from some conservative commentators.

Reports indicate that Owens and others have raised questions about external influence in the situation.

The online exchange has sparked further reactions across political circles. Trump ally Laura Loomer also weighed in, responding briefly to the post with “Finally”.

The episode highlights growing divisions among figures who have historically aligned with Trump, as debates over foreign policy and the Iran situation continue to unfold publicly.