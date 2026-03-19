Miley Cyrus reveals why Super Bowl halftime show feels ‘too much’

Miley Cyrus is indecisive about taking on the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a recent chat with Variety for its cover story, the "Flower" singer articulated her thoughts on headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

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During the conversation, Miley revealed why she is hesitant about taking the high-profile gig.

“I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure,” she told the pulsiher.

“I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, ‘It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world,'" the 33-year-old singer shared.

However, Miley might consider half time show only if a similar strategy of her upcoming 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana would be used.

“If I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was—taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is—I think I could find it in myself,” she admitted.

Sharing about her Hannah Montana event, she noted, “I didn’t want to do this modern approach to Hannah. I wanted to keep it preserved. But also, now Hannah wears Gucci."

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is all set to release on March 24 on Disney+.