Where Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban stand after divorce
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly no longer speaking to each other following their split.
On Tuesday, an insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the former couple, both 58, are "not in touch."
“Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven’t rebounded,” a source claimed.
“Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split," continued the confidant. “He’s turned into a totally different person."
"It’s like she doesn’t know him at all anymore," added a tipster.
For those unversed, Keith and Nicole finalized their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage. The exes share two daughters together - Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15.
According to the agreement, their daughters will live with the Oscar-winning actress. Meanwhile, the Australian singer has been allotted to spend “every other weekend” with them.
Recently, an insider revealed that Keith is "worried" about his relationship with his daughters.
“He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up,” the source said. “He doesn’t blame Nicole and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him.”
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