Fernando Alonso: Formula 1 driver linked to Taylor Swift welcomes first child

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 world champion, and his girlfriend, Spanish journalist and F1 presenter Melissa Jiménez, have become parents to their first child.

According to a report, this is Alonso's first child at age 44, while it's Jiménez's fourth.

Fernando Alonso and Melissa Jiménez

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Alonso kept the news relatively private at first, sharing it with close friends and his Aston Martin team before it spread publicly.

There hasn't been an official birth announcement or photos from the couple yet.Alonso, a famous racer with millions of followers on social media, previously made headlines for his rumored romance with US popstar Taylor Swift.

Back in April 2023, rumors suggested they were dating, fueled by a teasing TikTok video featuring the song "Karma" and a wink from Alonso. However, the rumor faded as Swift later dated Travis Kelce, and is now engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, reportedly planning a grand wedding this year.