Brad Pitt devastated as four arrested over alleged home break-in

Brad Pitt is said to be devastated after a burglary at a Los Angeles home linked to him ended with four people in police custody.

The incident happened earlier this summer while the actor was busy travelling the world to promote his new film F1.

Police said the break-in took place on June 25 in the Los Feliz area and the suspects reportedly got in through a front window, searched the house and escaped with various items.

Officers arrived soon after but the burglars were already gone. Detective work over the following weeks led to four arrests, Officer Drake Madison confirmed on Tuesday.

However, the names of those arrested reportedly to be shared later.

Authorities have not confirmed who lived in the home at the time and have not revealed what was taken. Property records on the commercial real estate site Traded suggest Pitt bought the house in April 2023 for 5.5 million US dollars, which is around 4 million pounds.

A representative for the actor chose not to comment on the matter. And when the burglary happened, the actor was thousands of miles away on a tight promotional tour.

Furthermore, friends said that the news came as a shock since Brad Pitt hasn't even been in the country at the time.

The incident has left many fans concerned and curious about the details as Police have assured public that the case is still active and further information will be released when possible, keeping the spotlight firmly on one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.