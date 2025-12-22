Together at Christmas Carol Service singer pens sweet note for Kate Middleton

British singer Katie Melua has just taken to her social media account to thank Kate Middleton for the chance to perform for her Together at Christmas Carol Service which is a yearly tradition ahead of Christmas, aired first on December 5th, 2025, and a repeat showing on Christmas Day morning on ITV1 and the ITVX.

She even shared a snippet from her performance and announced that fans can expect another look at it on on ITV at 7:25pm this Christmas Eve.

She even penned a little personal message about this ‘honour’ and wrote, “It was my first time performing ‘White Christmas’, thank you to Simon Haw for the brilliant new arrangement. And thank you to the Princess of Wales for having me, it was unbelievably special to be a part of it.”

Check it out Below:

