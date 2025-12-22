Lily Allen says THIS therapy works for new addiction

Lily Allen reveals adiction she's recieving therapy for

Lily Allen has been "shopping like an insane person" in her happiness over the success of her new album, West End Girl.

Lily spent £120,000 on a Porsche and £16,500 on a Hermes bag "convinced she is a billionaire" but is now seeking therapy over the spending addiction.

Returning to her Miss Me? podcast for a Christmas special with co-host and best friend Miquita Oliver, Lily said, "I'm just playing with my huge diamond and emerald ring, I bought myself a little present but it's not that little."

"You've got to treat yourself and mark the moment. I'm convinced I'm a billionaire. Handbags have been bought, jewels and a car has been bought," she added.

The Madeline singer is self-aware enough to know that she needs help and has been in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy for the last four months.

"I start doing EMDR therapy four months ago and its been life changing. EMDR therapy is a special type of therapy it stimulates the brain and creates new pathways to certain behaviours or traumatic experiences," the Hard Out There hitmaker said.

"This is what is working for me currently, I'm not a doctor though," she said.

The singer explained how a typical session in EMDR goes, saying, "You usual start by deciding an area, like a traumatic experience you want to focus on and visualise the experience and identify the feelings that are coming up in your body and mind and the pain levels go down."

She continued, "If your trying to stop a negative behaviour like spending or drug taking, you do the opposite and think of the good feeling and try and dissociate that feeling from your self-worth."

"In my case a handbag, you separate it by saying this handbag is making me a better person. It is really interesting and I'm not clear on the science but it is working for me," she shared.

Lily has had a challenging year as she split from her husband David Harbour after reportedly finding his profile on the celebrity dating app Raya and text messages on his phone.