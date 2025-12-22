'The Odyssey' trailer shows Matt Damon leading Christopher Nolan's new epic

Universal Pictures releases 'The Odyssey' trailer

The Odyssey, a hotly-anticipated movie by Christopher Nolan, has dropped its trailer, which shows Matt Damon leading the adaptation of the same name book by Homer.



The teaser offers a first look into how the actor along with his troops putting efforts in their journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Beside Matt, the trailer also shows Anne Hathaway as his on-screen wife Penelope and Tom Holland portraying his son. Telemachus.

Moreover, the soldiers brave high tides as well as mythical creatures while heading back to their homes.

As The Odyssey trailer is making a splash on social media, this film has an unusual hype becomes it follows Christopher's recent hit movie Oppenheimer, which received critical-acclaim.

Further, the scope of the film, which is based on Greek epic poem, has been vast. A glimpse of this, provided by the director, “We shot over two million feet of film,” he reveals of the 91-day shoot. And much of that was out on the ocean, where Odysseus sets sail with his battle-hardened men. “It’s pretty primal!”

He also the Empire magazine, “I’ve been out on it for the last four months. We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places."

"And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift. We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world," he said in the previous interview.

The Odyssey will arrive in theatres on July 17, 2026.