Miley Cyrus reveals how music helped her heal after major loss

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her experience of writing music for the new Avatar movie.

As per the singer writing music for Avatar: Fire and Ash helped her heal from major loss.

In an interview with Variety, Cyrus admitted that writing track Dream As One partly inspired by her own loss of home pin a wildfire back in 2018.

She said, "It’s literally part of my life. Losing my home, rebuilding from the ground up, having this real, like Phoenix resilience ..."

Cyrus went on to share, "Living through it is the only way to fully understand what everyone goes through. And even if you’ve gone through it yourself, everybody has such a unique experience with loss."

"With my house, I had lived there for five years, and there’s people who have been living in their houses for 50 years. Everything they’ve ever had, every picture, everything that’s ever had an emotional sentiment to them, is gone," Cyrus added. "Anytime I get to put something that I’ve experienced somewhere that gets to help other people, that’s really the medicine in music. It’s the truest healer."

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus also revealed earlier that her Malibu mansion has finally been rebuilt after seven years.

"I’ve been working on a rebuild. I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years. It looks like it’s going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks," she told Pamela Anderson in an interview for CR Fashion Book.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 18 and it features the Flowers singer's powerful track Dream as One.