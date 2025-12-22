Singer Chris Rea passes away 'peacefully in hospital'

British singer Chris Rea has died at the age of 74, his family said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by his wife and two children, he passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Born in Middlesbrough to an Italian father and Irish mother, he was known for hits including Driving Home for Christmas.

According to the BBC, his family were in the ice cream business and Rea even took his driving test in his dad's ice cream van.

Tributes are pouring in from family, friends and fans since the announcement of his death was made.

Sharing the singer's picture on social media, journalist Piers Morgan said Chris Rea, "wrote and sang one of the most famous festive songs in history."

TV personality Lizzie Cundy said Rea will "always be an inspiration and legend to me".

The BBC reported that the pair worked together on the music video for a 2009 version of Driving Home for Christmas.

Middlesbrough FC says the football club is “deeply saddened” by Rea’s death and call him a “Teesside icon”

The mayor of Rea’s hometown says the singer “helped put Middlesbrough on the map”







