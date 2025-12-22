Kris Jenner's ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner sparks health fears

Kris Jenner's ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner has sparked health fears following the death of Sophie Hutchins.

As reported by Radar Online the family members are struggling to lift Caitlyn's spirits.

Following the Caitlyn's latest appearance on The Kardashians, fans noted that she looked bloated.

A user wrote, "Cait does not look like Cait, I am worried." Meanwhile, another noted, "I guess she is grieving so much over Sophia that she was not able to get a blowout on her hair."

Caitlyn Jenner, known as Bruce Jenner before publicly transitioning, shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner. Caitlyn's ex-girlfriend Sophie Hutchins died in a tragic accident in July 2025.

An insider told the outlet, "They're extremely worried about Cait and urging everyone else in the family to check in on her more often, instead of turning a blind eye and leaving it all to them."

They went on to add, "Both of them played a key part in getting their mom, Kris, to invite Cait onto The Kardashians. It meant a lot to Cait, but she needs a lot more love and support, especially with the holidays coming up."

"Sophia was so central to her entire world. Ever since the tragedy, Cait's been very introverted," the source concluded.