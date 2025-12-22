James Ransone's wife makes plea to masses after actor's suicide

James Ransone's wife Jamie McPhee breaks silence over actor's suicide

James Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, has broken her silence over her husband’s death by suicide.

Ransone, who was 46, has left behind his wife and two children: son Jack, 6, and daughter Violet, 4.

Jamie took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late husband, writing, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again."

The post contained a photo of Ransone cradling Jamie’s baby bump while pregnant with one of their two children.

She continued, "You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

James with Jamie

Jamie has also maded a plea to the masses with a GoFundMe page raising funds for her and the kids. The fundraiser has so far raised $44,468 of its $120,000 target.

"On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone — beloved husband, father, and friend,” reads the GoFundMe page’s description. "James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father."

"This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss," it added. "Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future — even without James’s light present in their everyday lives."