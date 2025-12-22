Kelly Ripa shares what she knows of Mark Consuelos top secret 'Scream 7' role

Kelly Ripa reveals what Mark Consuelos told her about 'Scream 7' role

Kelly Ripa is making wild guesses about her husband Mark Consuelos’ role in Scream 7.

Ripa knows as much about his character Robbie Rivers as fans, which is nothing. Mark has kept details of the character to himself despite his wife’s attempts to make him spill.

"He's the killer!" she joked while speaking to telling Entertainment Weekly. The The Live With Kelly & Mark cohost noted that her husband "really honors the sanctity of NDAs" when "something is top secret" in his professional life.

"He's told me nothing," she reiterated. "I know nothing. He's very, very [secretive]. But, I always joke that he could be the killer."

Mark confessed that he can’t give away details about the character, but shared their son Michael’s reaction to his role.

"Our son, who's 28 now, this is quite possibly the most impressive job I've ever booked, for him," the Riverdale star said. "This is the coolest thing I've ever done. I do have a script that I'm going to bind and leather for him after it comes out, because obviously he'll know [if I do that beforehand], and I can't spoil it now."

Mark is joined in the Scream 7 cast by new and returning stars including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, and more.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met while filming soap opera All My Children and tied the knot in 1996.