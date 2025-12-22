Amanda Seyfried on what she'd like to see in Mamma Mia 3

Amanda Seyfried says she would like to see motherhood as the next chapter for her Mamma Mia! character when a third film undergoes production.

The actress, 40, was speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee on December 14 when she shared her vision for Sophie’s future.

“Oh, with kids,” Seyfried said when asked where Sophie should be in Mamma Mia 3. “I love being a mother. I love playing a mother, and I would love to explore the curiosities of raising children on a Greek island, just like Donna did with Sophie.”

Meryl Streep portrayed Sophie’s mother, Donna, in the original 2008 musical.

Seyfried said a storyline about Sophie becoming a parent would be rich material, though the plot has not been confirmed.

“I have no idea where the story is going to go,” she said. “But I know there will be a lot of singing and dancing.”

The actress also said she's excited for the sequel. “I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face,” she said.

Producer Judy Craymer previously confirmed that a script for Mamma Mia 3 is complete and that the film remains in development.

Off-screen, Seyfried shares daughter Nina, 8, and son Thomas, 5, with husband Thomas Sadoski.