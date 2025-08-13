Manny Jacinto shares unexpected secret to happy relationship

Manny Jacinto, iconic star who is best known for his performance in Freakier Friday, said that he believes that one of the smartest things couples can do is start therapy before they ever hit trouble.

The 37-year-old actor, who married Grey’s Anatomy star Dianne Doan, said it was the best piece of advice he was given before saying “I do” and it has stuck with him ever since.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Manny explained that waiting until things are falling apart can be too late.

The Knife actor said couples therapy is not just for fixing problems but for learning how to communicate and understand each other better. “It helps with communication and figuring each other out, having that extra person,” he shared.

Manny admitted that marriage is not the fairy tale people expect from romantic movies. However, he said the happy ending is only the start and there are many more chapters to come.

“It takes work, time and communication, but it’s worth it. If it was easy, everybody would stay married,” the actor explained.

One of the ways he protects his relationship is by checking his own mood before reacting. He asks himself whether he is upset about something real or just tired or hungry. “If I’m having a bad day, that gets passed on to our relationship,” he admitted.

Even with the effort it takes, Manny calls love “the most beautiful thing” and says sharing life with someone makes it infinitely better.