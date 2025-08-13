Stephen Colbert exited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert early?

Stephen Colbert’s absence has sparked concern among fans who were already upset at the news of the show’s cancellation.

Nine Primetime Emmy Award winner announced Thursday, July 17 that the show’s upcoming season would be the last resulting in disappointment in the audience.

However, as the mix of reruns from earlier this year make way on-screen, the fans are going crazy speculating the reason behind it.

But the reason is not grim at all!

It is time for the host to enjoy some summertime hiatus as is quite a norm among late night show hosts.

While the 61-year-old along with Jimmy Fallon prefer reruns to air on the show during their downtime, Jimmy Kimmel goes for guest hosts during his absence.

The fans can take a sigh of relief also because the new episodes will return Tuesday, September 2 with the host once again set to run the show with his unique style and comic timing.

For now, the line-up of the guests on the reruns are:

Monday - George Clooney and Alan Ritchson

Tuesday - David Oyelowo, Finn Wolfhard, and Alan Cumming

Wednesday - Senator Bernie Sanders

Thursday - Fellow late night host John Oliver

Friday - Bad Bunny and Leanne Morgan