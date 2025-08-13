RZA suggests Rihanna may name her third child after OBD

Rihanna to name her unborn child after RZA's bandmate OBD

Rihanna recently sparked an online frenzy after RZA revealed the name of her unborn third child.

The 37-year-old singer, who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, named her firstborn RZA in honour of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE on Monday, August 11, the 56-year-old rapper was asked to predict the Umbrella hitmaker’s soon-to-be born baby’s name from his Wu-Tang Clan.

Referring to his bandmate Ol’ Dirty Bastard, he said, “You know what? OBD, because you know the legend must live on.”

Earlier in 2023, the iconic rapper told CNN it was a “great honour” that the Fenty Beauty founder chose his name for her firstborn.

During the interview, the Nobody star said, “It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name. RZA is not only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Notably, the parents-to-be have previously shared that they wanted their children’s names to start with the letter “R”.

On Monday, May 5, the Disturbia singer announced her third pregnancy with Rocky at the Met Gala, proudly showing off her baby bump on the red carpet.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Rocky, 36, began dating in November 2020.