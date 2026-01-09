Photo: Bowen Yang opens up about leaving 'SNL'

Bowen Yang is taking a moment to reflect on his final appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian recently looked back on his last sketch for the long-running NBC series, which featured Cher and Ariana Grande and marked the end of his run on the iconic show.

In this farewell sketch, he portrayed a Delta One Lounge employee clocking out after his final shift.

Opening up about the moment, Yang admitted tp he was not even certain the sketch would make it to air, noting that uncertainty is part of the job, per PEOPLE Magazine.

“I was like, ‘There’s a million reasons why I could get cut. Nothing is guaranteed,’” he recalled.

For those unfamiliar, Yang’s final sketch ultimately aired during the show's December 20 broadcast.

Reflecting on the experience as a whole, the Fire Island star said the moment perfectly captured what it's like working on SNL.

“That is sort of in a nutshell — it’s perfectly illustrative of what that job is,” Yang explained.

“It was resonant all the way through to the end.”