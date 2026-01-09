Kate Hudson responds after real-life son brands 'Song Sung Blue' 'all lies'

Kate Hudson clarified she is not the "right person" to ask about the family backlash after the real-life son of the Song Sung Blue Musician's claims.

The 46-year-old actress and Hughman Jackman starred in the Craig Brewer-directed movie, which chronicles the story of Milwaukee musical duo Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed together in a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder.

After the film's release in December, Mike's son, Michael Sardina Jr., claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that the biopic was "all lies" and he was "purposely cut out of the film" as well as labelled the star as "monsters."

Kate, in a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, spoke about the comments, saying it is none of her business and that she has no idea.

“Honestly, I don’t even know," she told the outlet.

The actress continued, "Out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it."

The 41-year-old son of Mike claimed that his father's legacy has been ruined by the musical drama.

He remarked earlier that his father would be "rolling in his grave right now" due to the film.

"Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching. It's all lies," Michael declared. "And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life..."

It is pertinent to mention that Mike shared his son, Michael Jr. and his daughter, Angelina Sardina, with his previous partner. His wife Claire also welcomed two kids, Rachel and Dayna, from a previous marriage.