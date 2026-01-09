Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual assault conviction

Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual crime conviction

A New York judge has denied Harvey Weinstein’s request for a new trial, leaving his 2025 sexual assault conviction in place.

Weinstein, 73, was found guilty in June 2025 of one count of a criminal sex act involving former television production assistant Miriam Haley, as part of a split verdict following his retrial in Manhattan.

He was acquitted on a separate charge related to former model Kaja Sokola, while jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a third charge accusing him of raping actress Jessica Mann.

The former film producer sought a new trial by alleging juror misconduct, claiming there was shouting and bullying during jury deliberations.

However, during a court appearance on Thursday, January 8, a New York State Supreme Court judge denied the motion, ruling that the court handled juror concerns properly without affecting the deliberations.

In a written ruling, the judge said the court properly addressed the claims without influencing the jury, according to court documents reviewed by People.

Weinstein, who has repeatedly denied assaulting anyone, again maintained his innocence in court.

While acknowledging personal wrongdoing, he told the judge he never committed sexual assault and pleaded for leniency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The charge involving Mann remains unresolved. Weinstein was previously convicted of raping her in 2020, but that conviction was later overturned on appeal, leading to the retrial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. has said prosecutors intend to retry Weinstein on that count.

Currently incarcerated at Rikers Island, Weinstein told the court his prolonged detention has severely affected his health and mental state. He has previously undergone emergency heart surgery while in custody and has reportedly been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Separately, Weinstein is still facing a 16-year prison sentence in California following his 2022 rape conviction.