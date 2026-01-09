David Tennant and wife Georgia Moffett formally change their last names

David Tennant and his wife, Georgia Moffett, have officially changed their surnames, making Tennant the legal last name for both.

The actor, 54, was born David McDonald but has used the name David Tennant professionally since the start of his career, after being advised by the actors’ union that another performer was already registered under his birth name.

Public records on a UK government website show that the couple updated their surnames in connection with their production company, Sandyboy Limited.

Georgia, who was previously listed as Georgia Elizabeth Moffett, has also taken up Tennant as her official last name, now registered as Georgia Elizabeth Tennant. Both completed official identity verification checks earlier this month to finalise the change.

Tennant and Moffett met while working on Doctor Who, where Tennant starred as the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010. Moffett appeared in the 2008 episode “The Doctor’s Daughter,” playing Jenny, the Doctor’s genetically engineered child. The pair married in 2011.

They share five children, including Ty, 23; Olive, 14; Wilfred, 12; Doris, 10; and Birdie, 5. Ty, Georgia’s son from a previous relationship, was adopted by Tennant shortly after their marriage.

Tennant has previously spoken about becoming a father twice within six months, since the adoption and the birth of their youngest child at the time.

Several of their children are already pursuing acting careers. Ty has appeared in War of the Worlds and House of the Dragon, while Olive made her screen debut in Belfast. She is also set to appear alongside her father in the second season of Rivals, marking a rare on-screen collaboration between the two.