George Clooney spills secret behind argument free marriage with Amal

George Clooney spills secret behind his argument free marriage

George Clooney is getting honest about why he and his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney, "never" argued.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the interviewer expressed his disbelief over the 64-year-old actor's claim he made at CBS Mornings, stating, As someone who has been married nearly 30 years, I find that hard to believe."

This prompted the Hollywood icon to point to the age he got married.

George asked, "Well, how old were you when you got married?"

The reporter responded, "I was 32."

The Ocean's Eleven star didn't miss a beat and said, "There's a difference. I was 52. There's a reason why insurance rates when you're 16 to 25 are off the charts."

The actor went on to explain, "It's aggression. I had no intention of getting married again, but I fell madly in love with the person who changed that. We have kids. I didn't want to have kids. Everything changed because I met this incredible person."

George further added that the time he married again, he was a more stable person and had no space for disputes to handle.

"I'm in a much different place in life. I'm much more secure, and I am also less in the mood to win arguments. When you're young, you're trying to win everything," he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that George and Amal tied the knot in September 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.