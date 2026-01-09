Kim Kardashian loves this Kanye West creation: 'Made for me'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's YEEZY brand: ‘There’s nothing like this’

Kim Kardashian may have disagreements with Kanye West, her ex-husband, over several things, but not about YEEZY's designs, a brand the latter developed.



The reality star, who has her own clothing brand, praises her former partner's brand in a TikTok video. In the clip, she is wearing the outfit she wore on New Year's Day in Aspen, Colo.

With her stylish outfit, Kim paired it with YEEZY high heels. “I put [the pants] with these YEEZY boots. I will say, there's nothing like a YEEZY heel.”

“I don't know if they ever made these, or just made them for me," The Kardashians star gushed.

Despite this support for Ye's brand, Kim is vocal about her differences, particularly on co-parenting with him, which led to a breakdown of their nearly decade-long marriage.

But last Christmas, it seems, the ex-couple set aside their quarrels, for the sake of their four children. Photos posted on social media show them posing as a family after quite a while.

In light of this, Rob Shuter, who is a celebrity news reporter, claims, “they were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids.”

However, he points out on Substack that Kim still has reservations about whether Ye has fully changed.

“Kim knows Kanye hasn’t changed overnight. She sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible. But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family," the author claims.

It is worth noting that Kanye and Kim married in 2014. Their marriage had several ups and downs. However, the union ended in 2022.