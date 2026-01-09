Brooklyn Beckham issues formal legal notice to parents David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly issued a formal legal notice to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, instructing them to communicate with him exclusively through his lawyers as tensions within the family escalate.

According to The Sun, the letter, described as a “desist” request rather than a legal threat, also asked the former football star and fashion designer to stop tagging Brooklyn on social media.

The eldest Beckham son is said to feel overwhelmed by public mentions and wants any reconciliation to stay private, not online.

Sources claim Brooklyn later blocked his parents on Instagram after Victoria liked a video he posted featuring a chicken-in-beer recipe, which he viewed as a breach of the agreement.

The interaction has already led to another breakdown in relations, with younger brother Cruz, 20, publicly suggesting that multiple family members woke up blocked.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, has also blocked the Beckhams, while Brooklyn’s grandparents and extended relatives remain in contact and regularly engage with his posts.

The rift is said to have built over weeks, with Brooklyn and Nicola believing their requests for private discussions were ignored.

David and Victoria are reportedly open to reconciliation and have tried to signal their love, including David sharing a New Year’s post and a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn captioned, “I love you all so much.”

Despite this, sources say there has been no direct communication between Brooklyn and his parents for around 13 months. The most recent public fallout occurred ahead of David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last May, which Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend.