Photo: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feeling emotional strain after year long court battle: Report

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been locked in a bitter court battle for more than a year now.

With what began as a harassment lawsuit has evolved into a broader power struggle, according to a new report.

As per Us Weekly, multiple sources claimed that the prolonged legal fight has taken a significant emotional toll on both sides, as neither Lively nor Baldoni is willing to back down from their respective narratives.

A source close to Lively told the outlet that the actress has been doing her best to remain strong despite the ongoing pressure.

“As a mom of four, the actress ‘puts on a brave and positive face for her family and work, but the retaliation has taken a toll,’” the source tipped.

On the other side, a source close to Baldoni and his team claims they are equally worn down by the prolonged dispute, describing them as “exhausted.”

“They’ve had to continuously try to show that protecting themselves and their families is simply that — and not retaliation,” the source explained.

According to the insider, Baldoni's loved ones are eager for the legal fight to reach its conclusion.

The source added that Baldoni's family and friends “just want this nightmare to be over for them. [They believe] the public has caught on to the truth and the reality of what happened [and] they are ready for their day in court.”

For those unfamiliar, Baldoni shares daughter Maiya, 10, and son Maxwell, 7, with his wife, Emily Baldoni. Meanwhile, Lively is a mother to four children, daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 2, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds.