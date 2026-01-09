Kristin Cavallari reveals details of 'nasty fight' at home

Kristin Cavallari shares parents fought over her starring in reality show

Kristin Cavallari, a reality star and businesswoman, starred in Laguna Beach, an MTV reality show. She was 17 at the time.

But her participation sparked what she now described as a "nasty fight" between her father, Dennis Cavallari, and stepmother Nicole King.

On her podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, she recalls not liking her dad's second wife. This information, the Denver-native wrote in the application for the show, which Nicole read.

Kristin Cavallari and her dad Dennis Cavallari

"I talked about my stepmom a lot in my [application] packet, and I talked about how I didn't like her, and she was closer to my age than she was to my dad, and which, okay, hi."

She continues, "I know, I cannot judge that now, but at the time, I judged it. I talked about how much I disliked her."

This left Nicole with a "complete disdain for MTV" claims Kristin, adding, "I remember Nicole grabbing my packet, literally grabbing it out of my hands in high school during the whole casting of it all, as I'm in the process of filling it out, grabbed it out of my hands, you guys,' she said, 'Read it, obviously saw what I said about her, and she was pissed. Rightfully so, I get it."

"But she always, because of that, she always had this weird, not weird, hate for MTV, this complete disdain."

But the matter came to a head when Kristin applied for a second season as her stepmother threatened to walk out of the home if her dad did not stop her daughter.

"She actually threatened to leave when the second season of Laguna Beach was happening,' she recalled. 'She told my dad that if I did the second season, she was gonna move out."

But Dennis, Kristin's father, according to her, did not give in to the alleged threat. "And my dad said, "Then get the f*** out." It was a bit more intense than that," she shares.

'It was a really nasty fight that I witnessed between them,' she elaborated. 'Anyways, without getting into too much detail about that," the 39-year-old continues.

"So she always hated MTV, and I think kind of hated me because of it," Kristin concludes.