Khloe Kardashian gets honest about bed rules: 'Only boy that's allowed'

Khloe Kardashian made it clear that she has no plans to date at the moment.

During a recent chat on her podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, the 41-year-old mom of two made a rare confession about who is allowed to share her bed with.

The reality TV star, who shares daughter, True and son Tatum, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, admitted in an Ask Me Anything video, "Oh, well, I have a lot of feelings about a man just being in my bed at the moment."

"I don't want anyone in there unless he's my son," Khloe said of her son, whom she welcomed via surrogate.

"Like, that's the only boy that's allowed in my bed at the moment," she declared.

The Klouds founder then went on to explain how she feels when someone eats "food in bed or any place other than a designated food area."

While revealing that she herself is a snacker, Khloe shared, "I like having certain snacks in my bed. I don't like anything wet. I don't want a meal, none of that stuff. I'm very particular about that."

"But I don't mind if I'm lying in bed and I don't know, eating popcorn or something like that, I'm fine with that," she noted.

Moreover, the Kardashian star shared that when her kids eat on her bed, it triggers her anxiety, so to avoid any crumbs, she lays down a towel.

However, for Khloe, "having steak in bed," "That's f****** nasty," she remarked.