Demi Lovato, Alyson Stoner friendship: Former child star reflects in recent memoir

Alyson Stoner book ‘Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything’ launched on Aug. 12

Alyson Stoner looked back at their strong friendship with Demi Lovato.

The two Hollywood actors starred in Camp Rock as Caitlyn Gellar and Mitchie Torres; the pair reprised their roles in Camp Rock 2.

Stoner wrote in their memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything, that they instantly became friends when auditioning for the Disney movie.

“I oriented to Caitlyn’s character profile, quickly memorizing lines and analyzing the beats of the scene,” Stoner shared in their book that hit the shelves Tuesday, August 12.

“Demi and I went page by page and found an instant rapport like childhood buddies. There was something so innocent about her demeanor, and it brought out the part of me that wanted to encourage her as an industry veteran.”

The Step Up alum also gushed about how well the Lovato and Stoner got along while doing the rehearsal. The casting directors could see that the two characters had the ‘magic’ off-screen which later got translated on-screen.

“I knew the moment we entered the audition room, Disney would see our magic and cast us: Demi as the lead, and me as the sidekick,” Stoner recalled about the casting process of the 2008’s movie.

Stoner though admitted that after Camp Rock 2, things weren’t the same.

They narrated how Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes fiancée suffered from mental health and addiction struggles.

For the unversed, recent speculations about Camp Rock 3 have been making rounds as Lovato made a surprise appearance at Jonas Brothers' concert where Lovato and her ex, Joe Jonas sang the iconic songs, This Is Me, Wouldn’t Change a Thing.