Tom Sandoval is going to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage again

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras on 'AGT'

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras are gearing up for a major moment on America’s Got Talent, as they prepare to hit the stage live on Tuesday, August 19.

After winning over all four judges during their audition, the band is now focused on delivering a performance strong enough to capture America’s vote.

“It’s just gonna take a lot of hard work and passion,” Sandoval, 43, told Us Weekly ahead of the live show.

“When I watch people perform and I see them put their whole selves into a performance, it really moves me.”

Back on June 24, the group impressed Mel B, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell with their energetic cover of A-ha’s Take On Me. For the live round, they’ll be taking on The Weeknd’s chart-topping hit Blinding Lights.

While the band received four “yes” votes to advance, Cowell offered a candid critique, telling the former Vanderpump Rules star that his “vocals weren’t great.”

Sandoval says he took the feedback to heart.

“It’s been a learning process, and I’ve been working with vocal coaches, and I’m continuing to work with vocal coaches and continuing to push myself,” he explained.

“For him to say that, I mean, the guy’s heard people sing that are just, like, some of the best singers ever. Of course the vocals could use some work.”

With a $1 million prize on the line for the season 20 winner, Sandoval and his band are determined to give it everything they have when they step onto the AGT stage.