Cate Blanchett spills interesting secrets about American 'Squid Game' role

Cate Blanchett has left fans buzzing after hinting that she would happily take a bigger role in an English version of Squid Game.

The Oscar-winning actress popped up unexpectedly in the third season of the South Korean hit, playing a mysterious American recruiter.

The 56-year-old icon admitted the cameo made her want more. Speaking to Variety, Blanchett said she was “wildly open to anything” when asked about a sequel or spin-off in English.

The Nightmare Alley star praised the drama’s creators for building a world that has gripped viewers across the globe, saying that there is hardly a place untouched by its success.

Rumours have swirled that filmmaker David Fincher, who directed her in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, might be involved in bringing Squid Game to English-speaking audiences.

However, Blanchett said she would love to team up with him again but insisted she knew nothing about such a project.

The actress' invitation to appear on the show came unexpectedly and under strict secrecy as there was no time for a costume fitting, so she wore a suit from her own wardrobe.

Blanchett received only a few storyboards and learned the game sequence quickly, rehearsing until she mastered it.

She called the experience “one of the more mysterious jobs” she had ever done.

Away from Squid Game, Cate Blanchett said she is eager to take on more television roles, especially most established and hit shows.